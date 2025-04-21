Madonna shares glimpse of her weekend celebrations with her Kids and boyfriend

Los Angeles, April 21 (IANS) Legendary singer-songwriter Madonna has given a glimpse of how her family celebrates Easter in style. In a post shared on Instagram the pop icon, 66, gave her followers a look into her holiday celebrations in the U.K.

"Easter weekend looked like”, she began her caption, sharing photos of herself posing with her 12-year-old twin daughters Stella and Estere as they wore chic, all-black outfits and white furry bunny ears atop their heads, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"Spending time with friends and family, Watching Chelsea lose to Legia Warszawa”, she added, showing how her family, including the twins, and boyfriend Akeem Morris cheered on the British soccer club as they all sported black puffer jackets.

According to the musician, the group capped off their weekend by seeing an "incredible artist" named Self Esteem perform in London.

Other photos in the post showed Madonna posing with her son Rocco, 24, as she sported another all-black look featuring a lace corset and a leather jacket.

As per ‘People’, the Queen of Pop also shared a photo of herself with musician Honey Dijon and choreographer Damien Jalet as they sat backstage at the concert.

One snapshot revealed Madonna's special Easter treat, colorful macarons that spelled out "MAMA" and were tucked into Easter eggs.

Madonna, a mom of six, welcomed her first child, daughter Lourdes, in 1996 with her then-boyfriend, fitness trainer Carlos Leon. In 2000, she and film director Guy Ritchie welcomed Rocco after several years of dating, and the couple then adopted their son David, now 19, in 2006.

After her split from Ritchie, Madonna adopted three kids on her own, her 19-year-old daughter Mercy and her 12-year-old twins. The ‘Material Girl’ singer has always been candid about her love for her children, and in recent years, the family has been making more appearances together, including on social media and onstage.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.