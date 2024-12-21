Revanth Reddy Fires at Allu Arjun in Telangana Assembly: Sandhya Theatre Stampede Tragedy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addressed the tragic incident at Sandhya Theater during the Assembly today, December 21, sharing insights into the matter. He strongly criticized actor Allu Arjun for allegedly displaying negligence, which he believes contributed to the mishap. Revanth mentioned that the authorities had specifically denied the actor permission to visit the theater due to logistical challenges, including a single entry point. Despite this, the actor reportedly chose to arrive in a roadshow-style procession rather than discreetly, leading to an overwhelming crowd. This resulted in chaos, during which Revathi, a member of the audience, got separated from her child. Tragically, she lost her life while trying to reach her son, who is now in critical condition, Revanth stated.

The Chief Minister also claimed that the actor remained inside the theater during the commotion, with theater management obstructing the police’s efforts to control the situation. When officers attempted to intervene, they were initially denied access. It was only after the ACP threatened to take action against everyone present that the police were allowed inside to escort the actor out. However, even after exiting, the actor allegedly continued to conduct a roadshow in an open-roof vehicle, further escalating the situation.

Revanth accused the actor of behaving disrespectfully toward the police when questioned and criticized certain political figures for their online remarks defending the actor. He expressed disappointment over the lack of empathy shown toward Revathi’s family, pointing out that no one had visited them in the days following her death.

The Chief Minister also targeted Minister K. T. Rama Rao, accusing him of making baseless remarks about the incident. Revanth contrasted this with the past, recalling instances during the Telangana movement when the film industry faced restrictions but chose to remain silent.

Revanth clarified that he had personally approved special shows for Pushpa 2 to support the film industry. However, he questioned the misplaced priorities of film personalities, who visited the actor at his home but ignored the grieving family. He posed a pointed question: “What loss did Allu Arjun suffer? Why are people showing such sympathy for him while ignoring a child struggling for his life in the hospital?” The Chief Minister criticized the film industry for its apparent lack of concern and insensitivity toward the affected family.

