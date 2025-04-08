Allu Arjun's Birthday Special: Pushpa 2 to Premiere on TV This April 13!

After the recent success of Sankranthi Ki Vastunnam, which created a strong buzz with its simultaneous OTT and television premiere, the makers of Pushpa 2 are now gearing up for a similar strategy. The film, which released in theatres on December 5 last year, went on to become a massive blockbuster, grossing over ₹1800 crores worldwide within days. Following its successful theatrical run, Pushpa 2 started streaming on Netflix, where it continues to perform well across South Indian languages.

Now, the action-packed film is all set to make its television debut. Star Maa has officially acquired the broadcast rights and announced that Pushpa 2 will premiere on Sunday, April 13 at 5:30 PM. In a bid to generate maximum buzz, the channel is also set to launch a special ad commercial to create hype ahead of the premiere. The team is hopeful that the television debut will break all existing TRP records and replicate the film's theatrical success on the small screen.

Featuring a stellar cast including Fahadh Faasil, Rao Ramesh, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Anasuya, and Jagadish, Pushpa 2 is produced on a grand scale by Mythri Movie Makers. With its gripping storyline and mass appeal, the franchise has already confirmed a third installment, promising more action and drama in the coming years. All eyes are now on April 13, as fans eagerly await the film’s television premiere, hoping to relive the Pushpa mania once again.