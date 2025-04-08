Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly Set for Grand Release: Censor Report, Runtime, Cast & More

Ajith Kumar's much-anticipated action drama thriller Good Bad Ugly (GBU), directed by Adhik Ravichandran, is all geared up for a theatrical release this Friday, April 10, 2025. The film stars Trisha Krishnan in the lead female role and promises to deliver high-octane action with gripping drama.

The makers have officially confirmed that the film has completed its censor formalities and has been awarded a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The final runtime of the movie is locked at a crisp 2 hours and 19 minutes (139 minutes).

CBFC Edits and Modifications

According to sources, the CBFC raised objections to certain scenes, resulting in minor cuts and modifications:

Approximately 2 minutes of footage was either removed or replaced.

Scenes involving e-cigarette usage were cut and replaced with close-up shots, along with mandatory health disclaimers.

A few old songs and video clips included in the film were trimmed, and the makers were asked to submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for their usage.

Certain dialogues, inappropriate gestures, and suggestive scenes were either muted or modified to enhance the overall viewing experience.

Star-Studded Cast and Pan-India Release

The film features Arjun Das as the antagonist, with a strong supporting cast including Priya Prakash Varrier, Simran, Sunil, Jackie Shroff, and others in key roles. The movie is produced by the reputed Mythri Movie Makers and features music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Good Bad Ugly will have a pan-India release, hitting theatres in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi simultaneously.

With Ajith back in an intense avatar and a gripping narrative expected from director Adhik Ravichandran, GBU is set to be one of the most exciting releases of the summer.