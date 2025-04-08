F1: Fred Vesti to take George Russell's seat in FP1 in Bahrain GP

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) Mercedes have confirmed that test and reserve driver Fred Vesti will get behind the wheel of W16 in FP1 at this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Dane will replace George for the session in Sakhir, in line with F1 regulations which state every driver on the grid must vacate their seat for a rookie for two FP1 sessions in a season.

This will be Fred’s third rookie session, having previously driven for the team in FP1 in Mexico and Abu Dhabi in 2023.

A rookie is classed as a driver who has started two or fewer Grands Prix. As such, Kimi has already completed his two sessions for 2025, in Australia and China.

The weekend will give Fred the chance to put his expertise in the simulator to the test on the track, having spent the first part of the year hard at work with the team in Brackley.

He is combining this role with his first season of endurance racing in the United States, where he is competing in IMSA with Cadillac.

“I am really looking forward to getting my first taste of the W16 in FP1 in Bahrain. Being able to put all of my simulator work into practice on the track is a really exciting prospect for me," Fred said in a statement.

“At the start of the year, I set myself the goal of maximising every chance I get behind the wheel of an F1 car in 2025, and that is what I hope to achieve in Bahrain.

“I will be doing everything I can to help the team, George, and Kimi get set for the rest of the weekend. I am grateful to Mercedes for once again giving me this opportunity.”

Mercedes have an ideal start to the season with Russell and Kimi Antonelli sitting fourth and fifth respectively in the standings after three races. In the teams' standings, Marcedes are placed second with 75 points, only behind McLaren's tally of 111 points.

