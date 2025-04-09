Mantra of performance is the true energy behind a rising India: PM Modi

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Addressing a media house event in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that “mantra of performance is the true energy behind a rising India.”

“The mantra of performance is the true energy behind a rising India”, exclaimed the Prime Minister, sharing his recent visit to Rameswaram, where he had the opportunity to inaugurate the historic Pamban Bridge.

He highlighted that over 125 years ago, the British constructed a bridge there, which witnessed history, endured storms, and suffered significant damage from a cyclone. Despite years of public demand, previous governments failed to act. He emphasised that it was under his government that work on the new Pamban Bridge began, and the nation now has its first vertical lift rail-sea bridge.

Emphasising that delaying projects hampers the nation’s progress, while performance and swift action drive development, the PM said, “Delay is the enemy of development, and our government is committed to defeating this enemy”.

He cited the example of Assam’s Bogibeel Bridge, whose foundation was laid by former Prime Minister Deve Gowda in 1997 and initiated by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. However, the project stalled under subsequent governments, causing hardships for millions in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, he added. He highlighted that his government restarted the project in 2014 and completed it within four years, in 2018.

He also mentioned Kerala’s Kollam Bypass Road project, which had been pending since 1972. He noted that the previous governments worked on it for 50 years, while the project was completed within five years, under his government.

PM Modi remarked that discussions on Navi Mumbai Airport began in 1997, and it received approval in 2007. However, he highlighted that the Congress government did not take action on the project. He stressed that his government expedited the project, and the day is not far when commercial flights will commence from Navi Mumbai Airport.

PM Modi also highlighted his government’s achievements during the first 100 days of 2025.

“The achievements of the past 100 days demonstrate that India is unstoppable, unyielding, and unwavering in its progress”, said PM Modi, underscoring that during this period, India became the fourth country in the world to achieve satellite docking and undocking capabilities. He noted the successful testing of the semi-cryogenic engine and the milestone of surpassing 100 gigawatts of solar capacity.

He also emphasised the record coal production of 1,000 million tons and the launch of the National Critical Mineral Mission. PM Modi also mentioned the decision to establish the 8th Pay Commission for Central Government employees and the increase in fertilizer subsidies for farmers, underscoring the government’s priority for the welfare of farmers.

