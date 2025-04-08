Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi Censor Report: Mother-Son Saga with a Twist, Blockbuster Inside Talk

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s highly anticipated film Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi is all set for a grand global release on April 18. With all formalities completed, including censor clearance, the film has secured a U/A certificate.

Clocking in at 2 hours and 24 minutes, the film promises an engaging cinematic experience packed with intense action, deep emotion, and unexpected twists. The screenplay ensures a fast-paced narrative where every moment counts—from high-energy action blocks to poignant mother-son interactions.

Kalyan Ram delivers a riveting performance as a dutiful son, while Vijayashanthi brings gravitas and grace to her role as his mother. The second half of the story shifts gears, delving into their evolving relationship while keeping the adrenaline high. The climax, packed with a stunning twist, is sure to leave audiences spellbound.

Director Pradeep Chilukuri handles the story with finesse, backed by Ram Prasad’s visually striking cinematography and a powerful score by B. Ajaneesh Loknath. Produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu under Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts, the film boasts rich production values.

Censor officials have lauded the team for crafting a touching and impactful film that strikes a chord across generations. Special praise was directed at Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanthi for their emotionally charged and compelling performances.