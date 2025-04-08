Ayush Ministry to hold two-day homeopathic convention in Gujarat

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) Ayush Ministry is set to hold a two-day homeopathic convention in Gujarat that will endorse traditional and complementary systems of medicine.

The event, to be held on the occasion of World Homeopathy Day, will be inagurated by Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge).

Organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Ayush, the convention will be jointly hosted by the Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH), the National Commission for Homeopathy (NCH), and the National Institute of Homeopathy (NIH) on April 10-11, at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar.

The theme this year is ‘Education, Practice, and Research’. It “highlights the three foundational pillars for the growth of Homoeopathy,” said the Ministry.

The event is expected to witness participation from about 10,000 delegates from across the globe, making it the largest gathering in the history of homeopathy.

“The aim of World Homeopathy Day 2025 is to strengthen global access to homeopathic research advancements, its practical applications, and its growing impact in both healthcare and industry,” the Ministry said.

"The convention will not only cater to academics and researchers but will also bring together policymakers and industry experts on one unified platform," it added.

The event will also hold India’s largest-ever "Live Materia Medica" competition and organise separate, thought-provoking sessions by the three collaborating organisations for exhaustive deliberations.

“This year’s celebration will witness the largest representation from the education sector, paving the way for future generations of homeopathy professionals. We will also use the platform to sensitise the students about the new courses introduced by NCH,” Dr. Pinakin N. Trivedi, Chairperson-in-Charge, NCH.

The event will provide a monumental platform for homoeopathy to celebrate, collaborate, and chart the course for the future of traditional medicine.

With being home to the WHO’s first Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar, this large-scale event will further position Gujarat as a frontrunner in endorsing traditional and complementary systems of medicine, the Ministry said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.