Cherasaala Gears Up for April 11 Release — A Tale of Relationships, Emotions, and Commitment

Cherasaala, an emotionally rich drama produced by Kathri Anjumma under the S Rai Creations banner, is set to hit theatres on April 11. Directed by Ram Prakash Gunnam, who also plays the lead role, the film features a talented ensemble cast including Sreejith, Nishkala, and Ramya in pivotal roles.

Speaking at a media interaction on Monday, director and lead actor Ram Prakash Gunnam shared insights into the film’s journey. “Cherasaala is built on a powerful concept that explores the essence of human relationships—their beauty, their fragility, and the emotional complexities within them,” he said. “As soon as I narrated the story, the producers backed it wholeheartedly. With dedicated performances from Sreejith and Nishkala, and a passionate crew, we’ve crafted a film that combines heartfelt emotion with engaging entertainment. It’s a story that resonates across all age groups and backgrounds.”

Actor Sreejith, who plays a key role, expressed his gratitude to the team. “Although my Telugu dubbing didn’t work out, I’m proud of how the film has turned out,” he said. “This project is special—not just because of my role, but because of the director’s unwavering commitment. Ram Prakash sir spent four years shaping this film, despite receiving other offers. His dedication is inspiring. I’m thankful for the trust placed in me and hope audiences support our work on April 11.”

Nishkala, making her Telugu debut with Cherasaala, shared her excitement about playing the role of Priya. “I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of this film. It’s my first Telugu project, and it’s been a fulfilling experience. Ram Prakash Gunnam has presented the story so beautifully. We’ve all poured our hearts into this film, and I’m confident audiences will connect with it emotionally.”

Actress Ramya added, “It’s been an absolute pleasure to be a part of Cherasaala. I thank the director and producer for this opportunity and wish the entire team great success with the release.”

Writer Phanindra Bharadwaj, who penned the story, emphasized the emotional depth of the narrative. “Cherasaala tells the story of a woman’s emotional journey and her determination to safeguard her marriage. It’s a story that speaks to the heart, and I believe it will leave a lasting impression.”

Editor Bhanu Nag echoed the team’s sentiments, adding, “Having known the director for years, I can say this film truly reflects his passion and vision. We hope the audience showers their love by watching it in theatres on April 11.”

With a heartfelt narrative, strong performances, and a committed creative team, Cherasaala is poised to strike a chord with audiences across the board.