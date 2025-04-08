Janakrosh Yatra enters 2nd day: BJP accuses Karnataka govt of giving everything only to Muslims

Mandya (Karnataka), April 8 (IANS) The Janakrosh Yatra organised by the Karnataka BJP unit entered its second day on Tuesday.

Thousands of party workers and state leaders took part in the protest march in Mandya city and raised slogans against the Karnataka government over price hike and its ‘appeasement’ policy.

The protest marches were also taken out in Indi and Ilkal towns of north Karnataka.

Addressing the gathering, at the protest, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka claimed, “Muslims receive immediate financial aid for weddings, and even get reservation in government contracts under the Congress-led government’s rule. But Hindus are given nothing. While the BJP believes in equal opportunity and equal share, the Congress has given everything only to Muslims.”

“When people tried to hoist the Hanuman flag, they were stopped in Mandya. Yet, Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar claims to be a Hindu,” he chided.

He further alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had encroached on 14 Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites, and only returned them after the BJP raised its voice over the issue.

He said the protest against irregularities in the Valmiki Development Corporation led to the resignation of a minister.

Referring to the Mekedatu project, he said that while Congress leaders had spoken about implementing it, nothing had moved forward even after coming to power. “Because Tamil Nadu’s Stalin is his brother, Dy CM Shivakumar has remained silent,” he claimed.

He alleged that though the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government had sanctioned funds to build a university in Mandya, the money was misused and the project was cancelled.

Former minister and BJP MLC, C.T. Ravi on Tuesday alleged that the state government was engaging in communal politics by showing favouritism to one group while discriminating against another.

He claimed the protest was being held against the government’s anti-people policies, price hikes, and corruption.

Referring to the Chief Minister’s earlier statement that BJP leaders should protest against the central government for raising the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 50, he responded, “One-and-a-half years ago, a cylinder cost Rs 1,113. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reduced it by Rs 200 once, and again by Rs 100. Even with the latest Rs 50 increase, it is still Rs 250 cheaper overall.”

He further criticised the state government by pointing out that while it had earlier hiked petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3.93 per liter, it has now increased it again by Rs 2.

“While the Prime Minister was reducing prices, this useless government is hiking them,” Ravi charged.

Former minister B. Sriramulu accused the Chief Minister of taking a loan of Rs 2 lakh crore and announced that the BJP will go to taluks and villages to create public awareness against the government.

Former MP and BJP leader Sumalatha Ambareesh, while speaking in Ilkal, said, “We kept hearing the word ‘free, free, free’ for two years. Now, we’ve reached a point where schemes like Gruha Lakshmi and many other 'Bhagyas' are being forgotten. It’s a pitiable and unfortunate situation.”

“Not just the poor and the middle class, but even the upper-middle class is now uncertain about how to manage daily life,” she noted.

