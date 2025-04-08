Two arrested for providing mobile SIM to cyber criminals in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 8 (IANS) A cybercrime team of the Gurugram Police has arrested two criminals for allegedly providing mobile SIMs to cybercriminals who duped a victim of Rs 50,000, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, on February 26, a complaint was lodged at Police Station Cyber ​​Crime South, Gurugram, regarding cheating of Rs 50,000 in the name of booking a suit via Instagram.

An official said that based on the complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections at Police Station Cyber ​​Crime South, Gurugram.

He said that during the investigation, a police team led by Inspector Naveen Kumar took action and nabbed the two suspects on Monday from Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

“The accused were identified as Shailesh Kumar and Manish, both residents of Bharatpur (Rajasthan). The mobile number used in the fraud was in the name of the accused Shailesh Kumar, and the accused (Shailesh Kumar) further sold this number to the accused Manish. Manish sold this SIM card to another accused. In return, accused Shailesh got Rs 1,000, and accused Manish got Rs 2,000," Sandeep Kumar, Spokesperson of the Gurugram Police, said.

He said that the police team is taking further action in the case as per rules, adding that the accused will be taken on police remand for further questioning.

Recent police data revealed that the district police had received 9,891 complaints related to cybercrime during the first three months of 2024.

In the same period of 2025, a total of 9,675 complaints related to cybercrime/fraud were received.

Similarly, 298 cases were registered in the year 2024 during the above time period, and 420 cases have been registered in the year 2025.

During the first three months of 2024, a total of Rs 118.87 crore was defrauded by cyber criminals, and in 2025, a total of Rs 65.34 crore was defrauded.

“In view of the increasing cybercrime in the last few years, necessary direction has already been given to cyber police station teams to arrest the cybercriminals in a planned manner as well as make the general public aware through various awareness programs,” Vikas Arora, Commissioner of Police, said.

