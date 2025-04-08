PGTI Tour: Rashid Khan, Khalin Joshi, Udayan Mane among stars in the fray in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, April 8 (IANS) Top stars on the domestic season like Ajeetesh Sandhu, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, Rahil Gangjee, Rashid Khan, Khalin Joshi, and Olympian Udayan Mane will be in the fray in the Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship, a new event on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club here from Wednesday.

The tournament, which is being jointly organised by Indorama Ventures and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) will end on April 12 and offers a total prize purse of INR 2 crore. The main event will be followed by the Pro-Am event on April 13.

The tournament will have a field of 126 players including 123 professionals and three amateurs. The event will be played in the stroke-play format consisting of four rounds of 18 holes each. The top 50 players and ties will make the cut after two rounds. The par for the course is 72.

Among the other stars in the field are top Indian professionals like Yuvraj Sandhu, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Varun Parikh, Shaurya Binu, Sachin Baisoya, Aman Raj, Karandeep Kochhar and Chikkarangappa S.

The foreign challenge will be led by Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, Sri Lankans N. Thangaraja and K. Prabagaran, American Koichiro Sato, Italian Federico Zucchetti, Uganda’s Joshua Seale, Bangladeshis Md Siddikur Rahman, Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain, Md Jakiruzzaman Jakir, Md Somrat Sikdar, Md Muaj and Md Razu as well as Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai and Subash Tamang.

Besides PGTI winner Varun Parikh, the other professionals representing Ahmedabad include Jay Pandya and Dhruv Suri. The amateur from Ahmedabad is Islam Khan.

Indian golf legend Jeev Milkha Singh’s teenage son Harjai Milkha Singh of Chandigarh will be the third amateur playing in the tournament.

Aloke Lohia, Founder & Group CEO at Indorama Ventures, said, “We are proud to begin our association with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) as the title sponsor of the inaugural Indorama Ventures Open Golf Championship,” he said.

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “An impressive prize purse, a stellar field, and immaculate playing conditions at the magnificent Kalhaar Blues & Greens make for a fascinating week of golfing action. We wish the players all the best.”

