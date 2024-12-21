As the excitement builds up for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, rumors have been circulating about the film's OTT release. However, the makers, Mythri Film Makers of the film have put these rumors to rest, confirming that Pushpa 2 will not be available on any OTT platform for at least 56 days.

In a statement, the team behind Pushpa 2 urged fans to enjoy the film on the big screen, emphasizing that it is an experience that cannot be replicated on smaller screens. "Enjoy the Biggest Film #Pushpa2 only on the Big Screens in this Biggest Holiday Season," they said.

This move is seen as a strategic decision to maximize box office collections, as well as to provide fans with an immersive cinematic experience. By delaying the OTT release, the makers of Pushpa 2 are encouraging fans to flock to theaters and be a part of the film's grandeur.

The announcement has been met with enthusiasm from fans, who are eagerly awaiting the release of Pushpa 2. The film, which is a sequel to the blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise, is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

With its release slated during the holiday season, Pushpa 2 is expected to attract massive crowds to theaters worldwide. The film's makers are confident that the delay in OTT release will not deter fans, but instead, will add to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the film.

As the countdown begins for the release of Pushpa 2, fans can rest assured that they will have to wait a little longer to watch the film on OTT platforms. But for now, it's #WildFirePushpa only in theaters.

There are rumours floating around about the OTT release of #Pushpa2TheRule Enjoy the Biggest Film #Pushpa2 only on the Big Screens in this Biggest Holiday Season ❤️ It won't be on any OTT before 56 days! It's #WildFirePushpa only in Theatres Worldwide 🔥 — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 20, 2024

