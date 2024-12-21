Pushpa 2 Day 16 Collections: Can It Surpass Baahubali 2’s Record?

Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the box office, generating extraordinary excitement among moviegoers. The Allu Arjun starrer, which is now in its third week, is on the verge of crossing the monumental ₹1000 crore milestone in India. Despite a gradual decline in daily earnings since the beginning of the week, the film has consistently managed to pull in figures around ₹20 crore per day.

Box Office Performance So Far

As of Friday afternoon, the film's total collection across all languages in India stands at ₹993 crore. It is expected to surpass the ₹1000 crore mark by Friday night, buoyed by increased footfalls during evening and night shows, especially with the upcoming weekend. On its 16th day, Friday, the film added ₹3 crore to its earnings by 3 PM, with expectations of a significant boost later in the day.

Also read: Mythri Makers Clarify on Pushpa 2 OTT Release Rumors

Globally, the movie has already achieved the ₹1000 crore milestone, becoming the fastest film to do so worldwide. It has outperformed the lifetime collections of blockbusters like Jawan, Gadar 2, and Stree 2. Now, all eyes are on whether Pushpa 2 can surpass Baahubali 2 in overall box office revenue.

Detailed Earnings Breakdown

The movie's earnings have been impressive since its release, with its first week bringing in ₹725.8 crore. Although the collections dropped by 63% in the second week compared to the first, it still amassed ₹264.8 crore in week two. Below is the day-wise breakdown of the film's earnings:

Day-Wise Collection (in ₹ crore: net):

Day 0 (Wednesday): 10.65

Day 1 (Thursday): 164.25

Day 2 (Friday): 93.8

Day 3 (Saturday): 119.25

Day 4 (Sunday): 141.05

Day 5 (Monday): 64.45

Day 6 (Tuesday): 51.55

Day 7 (Wednesday): 43.35

Day 8 (Thursday): 37.45

Week 1 Total: 725.8

Day 9 (Friday): 36.4

Day 10 (Saturday): 63.3

Day 11 (Sunday): 76.6

Day 12 (Monday): 26.95

Day 13 (Tuesday): 23.35

Day 14 (Wednesday): 20.8

Day 15 (Thursday): 17.65

Week 2 Total: 264.8

Day 16 (Friday): 3.87 (till afternoon)

Cumulative Total: ₹994.47 crore

With its record-breaking run, Pushpa 2: The Rule is a testament to the star power of Allu Arjun and the film's mass appeal. It remains to be seen whether it can achieve an all-time high, cementing its place in Indian cinema history.

Also read: Pushpa 2 BO Collections: Allu Arjun Makes History – A New Milestone in Hindi Cinema