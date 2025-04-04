Vijay Deverakonda to Celebrate Rashmika Mandanna’s Birthday in Oman?

Speculation surrounding Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship continues to keep fans intrigued. The latest buzz suggests that the duo might be marking the Pushpa 2 star’s 29th birthday together.

Observant fans have noticed that both actors recently took flights to undisclosed locations, fueling rumors that they may be heading to the same destination. Vijay Deverakonda was seen at the airport earlier this week, followed by Rashmika a day later, sparking discussions about a possible joint celebration.

There is growing talk that the Sikandar actress could be spending her birthday in Oman, as hinted by recent videos on her social media. However, it remains uncertain whether Vijay has also joined her there.

Before leaving Mumbai, the rumored couple was spotted enjoying a quiet lunch together. Their meeting coincided with the release of Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Sikandar on March 30. Though they kept things discreet, their outing was captured on video and quickly spread across social media. Rashmika arrived first, while Vijay reportedly took a more private entrance with his security team before heading inside.

Their brief meetup reignited discussions about their relationship, which had already been a hot topic following Salman Khan’s remark at the Sikandar trailer launch. Addressing concerns about working with married actresses, Salman had commented that there should be no issue, adding that when Rashmika gets married and has children, he would still work with her if her mother permitted it. While his statement garnered widespread attention, neither Rashmika nor Vijay reacted publicly.

As Rashmika’s birthday approaches on April 5, fans eagerly await updates on whether Vijay is indeed celebrating the occasion with her.