LSG vs MI, IPL 2025: Will Rohit Sharma Be the Impact Player? Hardik Pandya's Tactics, Explained!

One of the biggest shocks for Mumbai Indians fans was the last match against KKR at Wankhede. It was to see Rohit Sharma as the impact sub. Opting to field first, the Mumbai Indians bowled superbly to restrict Kolkata to a small total, and they chased it quite comfortably. Rohit, being an impact player, came to bat in the 2nd innings, scored a monstrous six much to the applause of the roaring Wankhede crowd, and got out without troubling the bowlers much.

For long, Rohit's form has been under scrutiny, and despite MI backing him fully, he hasn't been able to deliver for the team. This situation could be a primary factor in Rohit Sharma's selection as the impact substitute. Even though Rohit is struggling, his contributions to Mumbai have been immense, and it's solely because of these qualities that he will be a part of the squad.

But to have him just as an impact sub must be painful for his fans. Under Rohit's captaincy, MI had won five titles, and it didn't take much time for the franchise to look for a replacement in Hardik Pandya. In fact, the unannounced removal of their beloved captain, Hardik Pandya, infuriated the fans. As a result, Hardik faced a lot of flak in Wankhede, but everything changed post ICC World Cup T20 win.

This year, fans have been more welcoming towards Hardik and the boys, but it is Rohit Sharma who has been struggling to get runs. Kieron Pollard, the batting coach for MI, expressed his unwavering support for his former teammate, stating that Rohit has already established himself as a legend, and it would be unjust to judge him based on a few unsuccessful matches.

Coming to the match with LSG later today, there are high chances of Rohit becoming an impact sub again. Mumbai will ask Rohit to sit in the dugout if they field first, allowing MI to add an extra bowler to their squad. He will most likely bat during Mumbai's chase, and the pressure is high on Rohit Sharma to deliver like never before, as fans and critics are ready to call time on his IPL career if he fails yet another time.

Even if Mumbai Indians end up batting first, the chances of Rohit being the impact sub are extremely high, as the team will benefit from him resting at the pavilion after his batting is done. It has turned out to be an unfortunate situation for Rohit Sharma and his fans, but it also presents a great opportunity for the Mumbai Indians' legend to prove his naysayers wrong with the bat, like he always did.