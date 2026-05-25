Hardik Pandya Set To Marry GF Mahieka Sharma?

Hardik Pandya has once again grabbed attention on social media after a cryptic Instagram story sparked fresh discussions among fans. The post, which featured several pink-themed elements along with a tag to his rumoured girlfriend Mahika, quickly went viral online.

In the story, Hardik shared visuals of a diary, laptop screen and mobile phone numbers highlighted in pink colour. He also added heart and flight emojis while tagging Mahieka, leading many followers to believe that the cricketer may have dropped a subtle hint about his personal life.

Soon after the post surfaced, social media users started speculating that Hardik could be planning a wedding in Jaipur, famously known as the Pink City, on July 7. The combination of pink visuals and symbolic emojis fueled rumours about a possible marriage announcement.

At the same time, cricket fans came up with different interpretations connected to the IPL. Some users linked the pink colour theme to Rajasthan Royals and speculated whether Hardik might join the franchise in the future.

Others focused on the “07:07” timing visible in the story and connected it to Chennai Super Kings, popularly associated with MS Dhoni and his jersey number 7. This triggered fresh transfer rumours among IPL fans.

While Hardik has not officially clarified the meaning behind the Instagram post, the mysterious story has already created major buzz across social media platforms. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see whether the hints are related to his personal life, IPL future, or simply a playful online post.

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