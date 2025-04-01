Allu Arjun to Change His Name? Here's the Truth

Speculation and rumors are nothing new in the film industry, and the latest buzz surrounds superstar Allu Arjun. Reports on various English news portals claim that the Pushpa 2 actor is planning to change his name. But how true are these claims?

After the massive success of Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun has become a pan-India sensation. With his newfound stardom, he is carefully selecting his projects. He has already confirmed a film with Trivikram, and reports suggest that he has also finalized a project with director Atlee. An official announcement regarding his upcoming movies is expected on April 8, his birthday.

Amid the anticipation for his next film, fresh rumors suggest that Bunny might be tweaking his name. Many celebrities believe in astrology and numerology, and according to reports, Allu Arjun is considering adding an extra U or N to his name to boost his success and recognition.

So, is there any truth to these speculations? The answer might be revealed when his next movie is officially announced. If his name remains unchanged, the rumors can be dismissed. However, if there is a modification, it would confirm the reports. Stay tuned for the latest updates!