MP govt revives rural transport service, to start cargo-handling as well

Bhopal, April 1 (IANS) To strengthen rural transportation in Madhya Pradesh, the state government has approved a transformative transport policy named ‘Mukhyamntri Sugam Parivahan Sewa’.

The news scheme aims to enhance connectivity in remote areas and introduce modernised transport facilities, as well as a cargo handling facility, through this new surface transport system.

A new holding company, modelled after the former MP State Road Corporation Limited, will be established to implement the initiative. However, unlike its predecessor, the company will not own buses but instead partner with private operators to manage operations efficiently.

Announcing the decision, Kailash Vijayvargiya, the state Spokesperson and Urban Development Minister, said that the Cabinet has sanctioned Rs 101 crore for the formation of the holding company.

Emphasising a public-private partnership (PPP) model, he stated that private bus operators will be engaged under the scheme, minimising operational risks.

Technological advancements will play a key role, with buses equipped with IT-enabled systems, ensuring smooth operations and secure ticketing processes.

This approach is expected to reduce theft and enhance passenger convenience.

The policy holds particular significance for tribal and rural areas, addressing long-standing challenges in transportation in remote areas after the closure of the previous entity.

District collectors, in consultation with local committees, will oversee the plan’s implementation, identifying routes and coordinating with the holding company.

Highlighting the modern features of the new initiative, the Minister pointed out the addition of a mobile app and real-time monitoring dashboard for passengers and operators, which were absent in the earlier MPSRTC framework.

Current surveys are assessing demand in seven major divisions - Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Sagar, and Rewa - to finalise the operational framework. The scheme also includes a cargo-handling component, facilitating goods transport between cities such as Indore and Bhopal.

As per the Minister, the buses will serve dual purposes for passengers and freight, creating a sustainable model without profit motives.

The state-level holding company, supported by regional subsidiaries and district-level committees, will ensure efficient management of the service while regulating fares, optimising routes, and generating revenue for improved operations.

The initiative promises to transform transportation in Madhya Pradesh, benefiting passengers, supporting private operators, and fostering development in underserved areas, he said.

The state-run road transport service, which was discontinued under the then Chief Minister Babulal Gaur-led BJP government due to financial losses, had left a vast void in the public transportation network.

While private bus operators emerged over time, they primarily focused on profitable routes, leaving many villages and rural communities without a reliable mode of transportation.

The absence of an extensive public transport system has significantly impacted rural connectivity, affecting access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

With the revival of state-run transport, tier-II towns and villages are expected to witness a boost in economic activities.

