Summer Holidays 2025 - Kerala Vacation Packages from KTDC

The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has introduced exciting new holiday packages designed specifically for families to explore the state's famous tourist destinations. These exclusive packages, available throughout April and May, aim to attract tourists, especially families, to Kerala’s most popular resorts.

KTDC's holiday packages cater to families, offering a two-night, three-day stay at various scenic resorts, including those in Thekkady, Munnar, Ponmudi, Wayanad, Kumarakom, Alappuzha, Kollam, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Malampuzha. Visitors can also book stays at Tamarind Easy Hotels located in Mannarkad, Nilambur, and Kondotty. The room rent, including breakfast and taxes, ranges from Rs 4,555 to Rs 38,999.

The family packages are designed for parents and children under 12 years of age. The booking can be made under the children’s name, but age proof and the parent’s address proof must be presented at check-in. These packages offer guests additional transportation facilities under various KTDC options such as KTDC Moments, KTDC Marvel, KTDC Magic, and LTC packages. The packages are also available for couples, with no age restrictions for them.

Reservations can be made directly on the KTDC website or by contacting the following numbers: 9400008585, 18004250123, 0471 2316736, 2725213. For inquiries, guests can also email at centralreservations@ktdc.com or reach out to the resorts individually.

KTDC’s new family-friendly holiday packages are an excellent opportunity for families to explore Kerala’s beauty and create memorable experiences this spring.