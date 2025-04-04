Telangana Rain alert till April 6; Holiday tomorrow?

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has already given a Rain alert for Telangana from yesterday till April 6, which also covers Hyderabad, of rains due to the two weak surface circulation systems hovering over the Bay of Bengal. These systems will shower the area with heavy rainfall.

Telangana is likely to receive light to moderate rain showers today, with heavy rainfalls in some places, according to the IMD. The rain is likely to be followed by thunderstorms and gusty winds. Though there is sudden heavy rainfall there will be no holiday announced tomorrow, April 4.

In Hyderabad, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rain showers, with heavy rainfalls in some parts. Traffic disruptions and waterlogging are likely in the city due to the heavy rainfalls. Yesterday, Hyderabad City experienced heavy rain from 3 PM to 6 PM.

IMD has put out a yellow alert for some of the districts in Telangana, such as Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. The alert is issued for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds.

People living in Telangana and Hyderabad should be careful and stay indoors during the heavy rain. The IMD also alerted the public of potential traffic and daily life disruptions caused by the heavy rain.

Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Mulugu, Siddipet, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Janagaon, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Jogulamba Gadwal are the districts under yellow alert.

