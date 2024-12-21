Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Makers Address Rumors

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 continues to dominate theaters, with the Hindi version making huge waves at the box office. The film has grossed over Rs 600 crores in net collections, making it the second highest-grossing film in Hindi after Jawan (Rs 584 crores). Despite being a Telugu film, Pushpa 2 is enjoying massive success across India, especially in the Hindi market.

The movie is also doing well internationally, earning impressive numbers worldwide. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 has kept audiences on the edge of their seats with its gripping storyline and stellar performances. Rashmika Mandanna plays the lead opposite Allu Arjun, while Devi Sri Prasad's music adds to the film's appeal.

With such success, there is growing curiosity about the film’s OTT release. However, the makers have clarified that Pushpa 2 will not be available on streaming platforms for at least 56 days. They are encouraging fans to enjoy the cinematic experience in theaters, where the movie continues to draw huge crowds.

Pushpa 2’s box office performance shows no signs of slowing down, as it continues to break records and attract audiences nationwide. Fans eager for the next chapter in this blockbuster saga will have to wait for the film's eventual OTT debut.

Also read: Pushpa 2 HD Print Leaked Online despite theatre run!