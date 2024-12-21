Pushpa 2 HD Print Leaked Online despite theatre run!

In a shocking turn of events, the much-anticipated movie Pushpa 2 was leaked online in ultra HD quality. The film happens to be a sequel of the blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise and is one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year.

As it is being reported, this movie has been leaked to piracy sites and thus, users are downloading and streaming the high-quality version of the movie. It has sent waves throughout the film industry. Many are expressing their shock and outrage over the leaking.

The leaking of Pushpa 2 is a major set-back for the film producers and distributors, who have been looking to capitalize on this popularity of the movie. Even the star of the movie, Allu Arjun, has come in disapproving the piracy stating that the movie is available in theaters.

The Pushpa 2 leak is not an isolated case. Other films also suffered piracy recently. The film industry has not been able to combat the issue of piracy. There have been numerous producers and distributors who resorted to strict measures in order to avoid leakage.

The leaks aside, fans can still hold their breath over Pushpa 2's release on screens. The movie, most have predicted, would have become a box office bonanza.

Meanwhile, producers and distributors of this movie ask fans to complain of all links relating to piracy sites with authorities and watch this film on screens instead of seeking to catch them on piracy platforms.

