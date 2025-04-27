UPSC CSE 2024 Scorecards Released: Shakti Dubey Tops with 1,043 Marks

The UPSC has released the final marks for the 2024 Civil Services Examination, with Shakti Dubey securing the top rank with an impressive 1,043 marks (51.5%). The 28-year-old post-graduate from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) achieved 843 marks in the written exam and 200 marks in the personality test. This marks Dubey’s fifth attempt, with Political Science and International Relations as her optional subjects.

Here is the list of the top five rank holders of the 2024 UPSC Civil Services Exam along with their marks:

1. Shakti Dubey - 1,043 marks (51.5%)

Written Exam: 843

Interview: 200

Age: 28

Educational Qualification: Post-graduate from Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

Attempt: 5th attempt

Optional Subject: Political Science and International Relations

2. Harshita Goyal - 1,038 marks (51.28%)

Written Exam: 851

Interview: 187

Age: 24

Educational Qualification: Chartered Accountancy Graduate

Attempt: 3rd attempt

Optional Subject: Political Science and International Relations

3. Dongre Archit Parag - 1,038 marks (51.28%)

Written Exam: 848

Interview: 190

Age: 26

Educational Qualification: Graduate in Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Attempt: 3rd attempt

Optional Subject: Political Science and International Relations

4. Shah Margi Chirag - 1,035 marks (51.11%)

Written Exam: 825

Interview: 210

Age: 26

Educational Qualification: Graduate in Computer Engineering

Attempt: 5th attempt

Optional Subject: Political Science and International Relations

5. Aakash Garg - 1,032 marks (50.96%)

Written Exam: 831

Interview: 201

Age: 24

Educational Qualification: B.Tech in Computer Science

Attempt: 2nd attempt

Optional Subject: Sociology

A total of 1,009 candidates, including 725 men and 284 women, successfully cleared the 2024 Civil Services Examination. The UPSC conducts this prestigious exam in three stages—preliminary, main, and the interview—to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other central services.