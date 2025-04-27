Brazil World Cup winner Jair da Costa dies at 84

Rio de Janeiro, April 27 (IANS) Jair da Costa, a member of the Brazil squad that won the 1962 FIFA World Cup, has died at the age of 84, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said.

A forward who began his professional career with Sao Paulo-based club Portuguesa, Jair made a name for himself at Inter Milan, where he won four Italian Serie A titles, two European Cups and two Intercontinental Cups over two spells.

"The CBF deeply regrets the death of Jair, former right winger for the Brazilian national team, Portuguesa, and idol of clubs such as Inter Milan and Roma," the entity said in a statement. "He passed away this Saturday at the age of 84, in Osasco, Sao Paulo."

It added that all games in Brazilian football's four national divisions would observe a minute's silence before kickoff on Sunday.

"The CBF will also observe a minute of silence at all matches in the national competition round in honour of the former right winger, champion of the 1962 World Cup. President Ednaldo Rodrigues expresses his solidarity with the family, friends and fans of the former player," it added.

Discovered by Portuguesa de Desportos, Jair stood out on Brazilian pitches in the early 1960s, quickly earning a place among the great names of the time. Called up to the Brazilian national team, he was part of the squad that won the 1962 World Cup in Chile, playing as Garrincha's reserve, in one of the most iconic teams in the history of football.

Portuguesa, with whom Jair played from 1960 to 1962, also published a statement on social media in which it paid tribute to "one of the legends of our club".

"Jair was discovered at Portuguesa and ... was also one of the first Brazilians to play in Europe. Our condolences to his family and friends," it said.

His international career began in 1962, when he was signed by Inter Milan. In Italy, Jair was a key player in the golden era of the team known as "Grande Inter", led by coach Helenio Herrera.

Wearing the Nerazzurri jersey, he won four Italian Championship titles (Serie A), two UEFA Champions Leagues and two Intercontinental Cups. He then had a stint at Roma before returning to Brazil.

Upon returning to national football, Jair played for Santos, where he won the 1973 Campeonato Paulista. He ended his career at Windsor Star, in Canada, in 1976, after a career full of achievements and memorable moments.

