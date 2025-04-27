Hiten Tejwani calls out society’s unrealistic standards of body image

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Television actor Hiten Tejwani, who will be seen in the upcoming show, ‘Meri Bhavya Life,’ opened up about the societal pressure surrounding body image.

He highlighted how expectations about appearance often lead to unfair judgments. The actor shared his perspective on the need for a shift in how we view beauty and individuality. Speaking about joining the show, Hiten revealed that it resonates strongly in today’s time, as it tackles body shaming and aims to raise awareness about looking beyond a person’s outer appearance.

The Kutumb actor told IANS, “Meri Bhavya Life it's quite a beautiful name. It has a sense of grandeur and importance in it. You know, the title of a show plays a very important role. It gives the audience a small idea of what the story might be about or the kind of theme the show is dealing with. When you hear Meri Bhavya Life, it sounds like my grand life or my big life. It hints at a story that revolves around a few key characters whose lives are deeply connected.”

Hiten further explained that the show addresses the issue of body shaming and strives to promote awareness about valuing a person beyond their outward appearance. Asked how relevant it is in today’s times, he said, “Well, I would say it's very relevant in today’s time. Somewhere down the line, many people do face this issue. I'm not saying I personally have, but in general, it’s something that exists in society.”

“Earlier, not everyone was aware of the importance of working out or taking care of their body. But now, as fitness awareness is growing, many people are getting into workouts, exercises, and healthier lifestyles.”

However, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actor himself has never experienced body shaming. “By the grace of God, I haven’t faced anybody shaming myself, and I don’t remember anyone close to me going through something like that either. But still, I feel this issue is very relevant today. I can’t say I’ve seen it directly, but it’s definitely there in society,” Hiten mentioned.

Tejwani, who plays the role of Nitin Jaiswal in the show, went on to state, “Nowadays, with so much awareness around fitness, health, and body image, people often start judging others based on how they look. They tend to think things like, ‘How can someone function like this?’ or similar thoughts, just based on appearance. But what people forget is to look beyond the outer appearance and focus on the person’s qualities, their heart, their nature, and their strength. And that is exactly what this show is about.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.