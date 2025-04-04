NTR at Mad Square Blockbuster Success Meet: Why No Coverage for Digital Media?

MAD Square, produced by Sithara Entertainments as a sequel to the 2023 hit MAD, released on March 28 and has already grossed over ₹70 crore worldwide, racing toward the ₹100 crore club. To celebrate its success, the makers are hosting a success meet this Friday, with NTR attending as chief guest. However, the decision to restrict live coverage of this event only to TV channels has turned into a hot topic.

Earlier promotions for MAD Square were streamed across both TV and digital platforms, showing the team’s intent to reach the widest possible audience. But now, with the movie becoming a hit, digital platforms seem to have been sidelined — raising questions about fairness and consistency. Was digital media good enough only before release? Are the makers now trying to cash in on NTR’s brand value by restricting access to exclusive TV partners?

NTR's speeches enjoy a massive online following. His presence at any event guarantees viewership, especially on digital platforms. Many now wonder if this decision was driven by monetary gain — selling exclusive live rights to TV channels. However, those familiar with Naga Vamsi’s work know he isn’t one to chase money at the cost of fairness. That’s why this move has surprised many. Is there a deeper reason behind this restriction?

Recently, Vamsi publicly criticized certain digital platforms, particularly websites, for their negative coverage. Despite MAD Square performing exceptionally well, some continued to post unfavorable reviews — a move Vamsi saw as deliberate negativity. He even made a bold statement saying he didn’t need such platforms and dared them to ban his films.

So is this decision to block digital platforms from the success meet a result of that frustration? Possibly. But it’s important to note that his issue seems to be with a few individuals, not the entire digital media community. Punishing the whole for the actions of a few feels disproportionate.

Vamsi is known for his honesty — for saying what’s on his mind rather than hiding behind PR-friendly statements. If he has issues with specific individuals, wouldn’t it have been more appropriate to simply ask them to refrain from attending the event, instead of imposing a blanket restriction?

Whether this is truly the reason behind the decision to restrict the MAD Square success meet to TV channels remains unclear. But the incident has certainly sparked an important debate about transparency, accessibility, and fairness in film promotions.