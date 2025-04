Upcoming Holidays in Telugu States - April, May 2025 Holidays List

April 04, 2025

Panic prevailed at the Andhra Pradesh State Secretariat after a fire broke out in the second block on April 4 (Friday). The accident took place when Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and a few other ministers, including Payyavula Keshav (Finance), Nadendla Manohar (Civil Supplies), Kandula Durgesh (Tourism), Anam Ramnarayana Reddy (Endowments) P Narayana (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) and V Anitha (Home), were conducting meetings in the block.