Chandrababu compromised on Polavaram: Ambati Rambabu

Guntur, April 4: The YSRCP has alleged that TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu has compromised on the Polavaram project, agreeing to a reduced dam height proposed by the Centre, and reiterated its strong opposition to the Wakf Bill, calling it detrimental to minority interests.

Addressing the media on Friday, former minister Ambati Rambabu accused Chandrababu Naidu of failing the people of Andhra Pradesh by consenting to the reduction of the Polavaram dam height from the originally planned 45.72 metres to 41.15 metres. He cited the annual report of the Ministry of Jal Shakti as confirmation of this change.

"The Centre has clearly stated it will only fund the project at the reduced height of 41.15 metres, and Chandrababu Naidu has readily accepted it, prioritizing his political gains over the state's welfare," Rambabu said. He further alleged that this was not the first time Naidu had let down the state, recalling how he previously accepted a special package instead of Special Category Status (SCS).

Rambabu criticized the silence of the two Union Ministers from the state on the issue, questioning their inability to address the Polavaram setback despite the TDP being a crucial part of the NDA coalition. "Their silence speaks volumes. It is clear Chandrababu Naidu is trading Andhra Pradesh’s interests for political favors," he said, stressing that Polavaram is a lifeline for the state, intended to serve irrigation, drinking water, and industrial needs.

He also launched a scathing attack on YS Sharmila, alleging that she is being used by Naidu to target Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. “There’s a clear pattern—whenever Chandrababu is in political trouble, YS Sharmila surfaces with statements against her brother. It’s evident that this is a diversionary tactic orchestrated by the TDP,” Rambabu claimed.

On the Wakf Bill, Rambabu stated that the YSRCP has taken a firm stand against it in both Houses of Parliament, asserting that the bill undermines the rights of minorities. “Our MP Y.V. Subba Reddy clearly articulated our opposition to the bill in the Rajya Sabha, reinforcing the party’s commitment to safeguarding minority interests,” he added.