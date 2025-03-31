Allu Arjun to Play a Dual Role in Atlee’s A6?

Director Atlee, known for his blockbuster films featuring dual roles, is all set to collaborate with Allu Arjun for his next big venture, tentatively titled A6. Following the massive success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (2023), Atlee is expected to present the Pushpa star in a double role as twin brothers, continuing his signature storytelling style seen in Mersal (2017) and Bigil (2019).

Initially conceived as a reincarnation saga, the film has now taken a bold shift towards the intriguing concept of a parallel universe. A6 is set to be a grand pan-India action drama, featuring high-octane sequences, a star-studded ensemble cast, and three leading heroines, promising a visual spectacle for moviegoers.

Industry insiders suggest that an official announcement will be made on April 8, coinciding with Allu Arjun’s birthday. As excitement builds around this highly anticipated collaboration, fans are eagerly waiting for further details on the project.