Blake Lively surprises fans as she goes behind the counter at donut shop

Los Angeles, March 31 (IANS) Hollywood actress Blake Lively, whose legal battle with actor-director Justin Baldoni has grabbed the headlines, is taking her time to cool down.

The actress is in her self-described "happy place”, as she surprised fans by working behind the counter at a donut shop in Connecticut, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"Baking with genius food friends and their kitchen mixer the size of a car", Blake Lively wrote alongside a photo of the kitchen tool on her Instagram Stories, adding, "This is what my happy place looks like”.

A source told ‘People’ that Lively "was in a really happy mood" during the visit "and said she is friends with the owner" of Rise Doughnuts in Wilton.

At one point during the visit, a father and son chatted with Lively, and the dad told his child, "Her husband is Deadpool”, referring to Ryan Reynolds' popular role as the Marvel character.

As per ‘People’, the actress has highlighted her love of baking in the past and has shared many of her culinary creations with fans in posts on social media.

Earlier this year, Ryan Reynolds, 48, tagged his wife in a post on his Instagram Stories that showed off dog-inspired cupcakes seemingly crafted by the actress.

Soundtracked with Rosemary Clooney’s version of ‘How Much Is That Doggie in the Window’, Ryan Reynolds’ picture of the treats showed six cupcakes on a platter, each decorated with frosting to resemble dogs. The actor, who shares four children with Lively, daughters James, 10, Inez, 8, and Betty, 5, plus son Olin, 2, also added animated dog and baking stickers to the Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Blake Lively's ongoing legal battle surrounding her film, ‘It Ends with Us, which premiered in August 2024, has been the subject of global attention.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.