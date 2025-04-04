Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to Announce Their Marriage Tomorrow?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, beloved for their on-screen chemistry in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, have been the subject of relationship rumors for years. Recent developments suggest there might be some truth to the speculation.

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Vijay Deverakonda shared his perspective on love and relationships. Expressing skepticism about the concept of unconditional love, he stated, "I know what it feels like to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don’t know unconditional love because my love comes with expectations." When asked about his relationship status, the 35-year-old actor subtly hinted at being involved, saying, "I am 35 years old; do you think I will be single?"

Adding fuel to the fire, Vijay penned a heartfelt note for Rashmika during the teaser launch of her upcoming film, The Girlfriend. He praised her dedication and growth over the years, referring to her as a "lucky charm" and reminiscing about their eight-year acquaintance. Rashmika responded warmly, saying, "THANK YOU for doing SO MUCH for us… I hope we make you and everyone proud with this one."

While neither actor has officially confirmed their relationship, their mutual admiration and recent interactions have left fans speculating that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna share more than just a professional bond.