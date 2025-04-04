IPL Rumor: Rohit Sharma to Retire? Deleted Video with Zaheer Khan Sparks Frenzy

Rohit Sharma is one of the main pillars of the Mumbai Indians franchise. The star player was the captain when MI managed to clinch all five titles, and that is one of the main reasons for the franchise to enjoy such unrivaled fan loyalty. If not for his batting and captaincy, it's safe to say that the team wouldn't have won those five titles.

A cricketer to have an unparalleled legacy in Indian cricket to his name, Rohit Sharma has been facing flak these past few months over his inconsistent batting performances, both for Team India and also in the ongoing IPL. It's quite common for cricketers to lose form and then regain it, but with Rohit, the slump has been going on for too long.

There have been recent reports that Rohit will not make it to the Indian team that travels to England to play five crucial test matches. Even though winning the Champions Trophy reduced the pressure on him as a captain, Rohit's batting has always been at the center of discussion.

Now, to make things worse, Rohit's leaked clip with former Mumbai Indians bowling coach and now Lucknow Supergiants mentor has sparked a frenzy for all the wrong reasons. MI will play LSG at Ekana Stadium later today, and ahead of this crucial contest, both teams were seen catching up with each other. They caught Rohit and Zaheer in conversation, with the former discussing his time with the team.

Rohit apparently told Zaheer that he had given everything he could to his team then, and now he doesn't have to do much. This is being interpreted in different ways. While some say that Rohit is just casually talking to Zaheer about his current position in the MI team, others feel that retirement is around the corner for Rohit as he feels demotivated without captaincy responsibilities.

In a completely different take from fans, Rohit is still unhappy with Mumbai Indians management over Hardik Pandya being made captain, and that's why he has been feeling down and out of late in the squad. With multiple angles emerging from a casual clip, Mumbai Indians have now deleted the same.

Whatever the reason might be, one match-winning knock from Rohit Sharma could be game-changing for the Mumbai Indians as they are looking to clinch their 6th IPL crown this year.