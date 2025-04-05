Hyderabad Sri Rama Navami Rally 2025: Huge Crowds Expected

The Sri Rama Navami festival in Hyderabad annually is going to be huge, with about five lakh followers going to attend the Shobha Yatra on April 6. It has grown from scratch since it started in 2010 and now is among the biggest Rama Navami processions in India.

Event Highlights

Kalyanam: 11 am - 12 noon at Sitarambagh Temple, attended by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma

Procession: 1 pm from Sitarambagh Temple to Sultan Bazaar

Special Guests: Ananth Shri Vibhushit Jagatguru Shankaracharya Swami and Tripura's Deputy Speaker Sri Ram Prasad Paul

Preparations and Concerns

The Bhagyanagar Sri Rama Navami Utsav Samiti has complained to the GHMC about its preparations, pointing to problems with debris removal, streetlights, and sewage along the route near the Sitarambagh temple. But the police have assured the samiti that adequate security arrangements will be made for the event.

A Growing Celebration

Following the inaugural rally in 2010, attracting about 5,000 visitors, the movement has grown exponentially. An estimated lakh persons participated last year, and for this year's event, the organizers expect an estimated five lakh devotees. The 300-year-old temple of Sitarambagh, situated on ten acres of land, is one of Hyderabad's oldest and is the starting point of the procession.

