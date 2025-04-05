Unbreakable bond exists between our nations, says PM Modi after holding 'productive talks' with Lankan President in Colombo

Colombo, April 5 (IANS) Praising Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake for his "personal commitment to India-Sri Lanka ties", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the two countries have added more momentum to linkages in security, trade, agriculture, housing, culture and other sectors during the bilateral discussions held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, on Saturday.

"Held extensive and productive talks with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo. A few months ago, President Dissanayake chose India as the place for his first overseas visit after becoming President. Now, I have the honour of being the first foreign leader he is hosting in his Presidency. This indicates his personal commitment to India-Sri Lanka ties and the unbreakable bond that exists between our nations," PM Modi posted on X.

"Substantial ground has been covered since President Dissanayake visited India, particularly in sectors like energy, solar power, technology and more. In our talks today, we discussed ways to add more momentum to linkages in security, trade, agriculture, housing, culture and other sectors," he added.

Several key agreements, including on defence cooperation and development of Trincomalee as an energy hub, were signed following the bilateral talks.

Other MoUs signed included on Implementation of HVDC Interconnection for Import/Export of Power; on Cooperation in the Field of Sharing Successful Digital Solutions Implemented at Population Scale for Digital Transformation; on Multi-sectoral Grant Assistance for Eastern Province; on Cooperation in the Field of Health and Medicine and on Pharmacopoeial Cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi also announced comprehensive capacity-building programme in India covering 700 Sri Lankans annually; India's grant assistance for the development of Thirukoneswaram temple in Trincomalee, Sita Eliya temple in Nuwara Eliya, and Sacred City Complex project in Anuradhapura; the Exposition of Lord Buddha relics in Sri Lanka on International Vesak Day 2025; as well as the conclusion of Bilateral Amendatory Agreements on Debt Restructuring.

Some other key projects built with Indian assistance that are being inaugurated during PM Modi's ongoing visit include inauguration of upgraded railway track of Maho-Omanthai railway line; Launch of Construction of Signalling System for Maho-Anuradhapura railway line; Ground Breaking ceremony of Sampur Solar power project; Inauguration of Temperature Controlled Agricultural Warehouse in Dambulla; and, supply of Solar Rooftop Systems for 5000 Religious Institutions across Sri Lanka.

The visit of Indian Prime Minister, undertaken at the invitation of President Dissanayake, reaffirms the shared vision of 'Friendship of Centuries – Commitment to a Prosperous Future' between the two nations.

Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, Foreign Affairs Minister Vijitha Herath, Labour Minister Anil Jayantha, Presidential Secretary Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, along with other senior officials also participated in the delegation-level talks.

The Indian delegation included External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha, along with several other senior officials of the government of India.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi was warmly welcomed by President Dissanayake upon his arrival at the Presidential Secretariat.

The official welcoming ceremony for PM Modi took place at the Independence Square in Colombo, under the patronage of President Dissanayake.

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Modi was ceremoniously escorted to Independence Square with a Police Mounted Guard of honour, following which he was warmly welcomed by President Dissanayake.

The Prime Minister was received with full state honours, including a ceremonial guard of honour and gun salute, in recognition of his State Visit to the island nation. Subsequently, PM Modi inspected the Sri Lanka Armed Forces Guard of Honour.

