NTR and Directors Sukumar, Prashanth Neel Spotted at Private Party – Pic Viral

A candid picture featuring Tollywood star Jr NTR and ace director Sukumar has taken social media by storm, igniting speculation about a potential collaboration between the two powerhouses. The adorable moment was shared by Thabitha Sukumar, wife of director Sukumar, and quickly went viral among fans.

However, putting the rumors to rest, the photo was captured during the birthday celebrations of director Vamshi Paidipally’s wife, Malini Paidipally. The intimate gathering was a star-studded affair, with several celebrity couples in attendance.

Adding to the buzz, Thabitha shared a group photo earlier today that featured Jr NTR with his wife Pranitha, director Prashanth Neel with wife Likitha Reddy, and Vamshi Paidipally with Malini, among others. The joyful moments from the celebration have now become a hot topic on social media, with fans loving the off-screen camaraderie of their favorite stars.

On the work front, Vamshi Paidipally has remained tight-lipped about his next project post Varisu. However, industry insiders suggest that he may have recently pitched a script to Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. While nothing is official yet, fans are eagerly waiting to see if this turns into a blockbuster collaboration.