Good Bad Ugly OTT release: When and where to watch after its theatrical run!

The much-awaited Tamil action-comedy movie Good Bad Ugly will enthral audiences in 2025. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and featuring Ajith Kumar, the movie is expected to provide a thrilling cinematic experience. With its theatrical release on April 10, 2025, fans are waiting with bated breath for the movie's release.

The Film's Plot

The film traces the life of AK, an underworld don played by Ajith Kumar, who has spent a considerable amount of time in prison and is soon to be released. While AK attempts to begin a new life, he gets pulled back into the dark world when his son is in a problematic situation.

Cast and Crew

The film has a star-studded cast that includes Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu, Arjun Das, Prasanna, Sunil, Rahul Dev, and Jackie Shroff. The film is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar.

Digital Release

After its theatrical release, "Good Bad Ugly" will make it to the popular streaming platform Netflix. Digital rights of the movie have been bought for a record-breaking price of Rs 95 crore.

With its good storytelling, talented actors, and high-quality production, Good Bad Ugly promises to be a "must-see" movie in 2025. Expect the movie to hit the theatres on April 10, 2025, and later digitally premiere on Netflix.

