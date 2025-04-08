Bhajanlal Sharma, deputy CM condole Dadi Ratan Mohini's demise

Jaipur, April 8 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has expressed condolences over the demise of Dadi Ratan Mohini, Chief Administrator of Brahma Kumaris (Abu Road).

Dadi Ratan Mohini, 101, passed away at 1.20 a.m. in a private hospital in Ahmedabad (Gujarat).

CM Sharma said, "I am deeply saddened by the news of the demise of Dadi Ratanmohini, the Chief Rajyogini of Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya. Her demise is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. May Lord Shri Ram grant strength to the bereaved followers to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti," he added.

Deputy CM Diya Kumari posted, "I am shocked to hear the news of Dadi Ratan Mohini's passing. Dadi's life and her contributions to the upliftment of society serve as an inspiration to all of us."

"Dadi's body was brought from Ahmedabad to the international headquarters of Brahma Kumari Sansthan in Abu Road on Tuesday. The body has been kept there for the last darshan. The institute's officials will soon announce the date of the funeral," Brahma Kumaris' PRO said.

Born on March 25, 1925, in Hyderabad, Sindh (now in Pakistan), Dadi Ratan Mohini was deeply interested in spirituality from a young age and played a significant role in the establishment of the institute. Dadi Ratan Mohini remained active until the last days of her life.

She used to wake up at 3.30 a.m. every day during Brahma Muhurta and remained engaged in divine services until 10 p.m. She undertook numerous padayatras to promote Indian culture and values.

In 1985, she completed 13 padayatras, and in 2006, she completed a journey of 31,000 kilometers. In total, she traveled over 70,000 kilometers on foot. She was also responsible for the training and appointment of sisters joining the institute.

She initially trained young sisters under her guidance before dedicating herself fully to the Brahma Kumari institute. Over the years, she trained more than 46,000 sisters from 4,600 service centers across the country.

Additionally, she served as National President of Brahma Kumaris' Youth Division, where she focused on instilling human values in the youth and inspiring them to lead better lives.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.