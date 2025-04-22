TGBIE - Telangana TS Inter Results 2025 Live Updates: Check at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

It's a D-day for Intermediate students of Telangana who have appeared for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025. The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced that the IPE 2025 results will be declared today, April 22, 2025 at 12 PM.

A total of 9,96,971 students, including 4,88,448 First Year students and 5,08,253 Second Year students have appeared for the TS Inter Exams 2025.

Students have to score more than 35 percent in each subject to pass the exam.

Students can check their TSBIE TS Inter results 2025 on the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in