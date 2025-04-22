TGBIE Telangana Inter Results 2025: How to Check Your Score

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is set to announce the Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results for 2025 today, April 22, at 12 noon. A total of 9,96,971 students, including 4,88,448 First Year students and 5,08,253 Second Year students have appeared for the TS Inter Exams 2025.

To access the results, candidates need to enter their roll number, date of birth, and password.

Students who appeared for the exams can check and download their results by visiting any of the official websites:

tgbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

How to Check TS Inter Results 2025 on Sakshi Education?

Telangana Intermediate 1st Year Supply Results 2025 (General)

results2.sakshieducation.com/Results2025/telangana/Inter/Jr-Inter/ts-intermediate-1st-year-results-2025.html

Telangana Intermediate 1st Year Results 2025 (Vocational)

results2.sakshieducation.com/Results2025/telangana/Inter/Jr-Inter/voc/ts-intermediate-1st-year-vocational-results-2025.html

Telangana Intermediate 2nd Year Results 2025 (General)

results2.sakshieducation.com/Results2025/telangana/Inter/Sr-Inter/ts-intermediate-2nd-year-results-2025.html

Telangana Intermediate 1st Year Results 2025 (Vocational)

results2.sakshieducation.com/Results2025/telangana/Inter/Sr-Inter/voc/ts-intermediate-2nd-year-vocational-results-2025.html