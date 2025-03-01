Hyderabad to have Health Tourism Policy, plans Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Over the past few years, with the advent of well-trained doctors and technology, India has become a top destination for foreigners to visit and get their ailments treated. Hyderabad in particular witnessed an increasing trend of incoming foreigners who want to visit the hospitals here to get proper care and attention from doctors.

Now, the Telangana government is planning to release a medical health tourism policy to position Hyderabad's place further as a premier destination for medical treatment. Confirming the same, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy spoke about this idea at a felicitation ceremony for AIG Hospitals Chairman D.Nageshwar Reddy, who was recently awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

To further boost medical tourism, the state government is planning to develop a dedicated health campus near the airport on a 1,000-acre site. The main aim of this facility is to provide comprehensive medical aid to international patients.

Revanth Reddy also boasted about the state's performance in pharmaceutical production, noting that Telangana manufactures 1/3rd of India's bulk drugs. Recalling the initiatives of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy who launched the Arogyasri Scheme and also highlighted the Congress government's decision to increase the scheme's coverage from Rs.5 lakh to Rs.10 lakh per person after coming to power in Telangana.

