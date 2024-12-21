CM Revanth Reddy Slams Tollywood Celebrities for Visiting Allu Arjun After His Arrest

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed strong dissatisfaction with the number of Tollywood celebrities who visited actor Allu Arjun after his arrest in connection with the Sandhya Theater stampede. Speaking in the state Assembly, Reddy questioned why so many top actors, directors, and technicians from the Telugu film industry showed up to meet Allu Arjun, who was briefly held in Chanchalguda jail, while no one visited the victims, including a child fighting for their life in the hospital.

Revanth Reddy pointed out, “Has Allu Arjun lost his hand, eye, or leg? Why are so many Tollywood celebrities visiting him, but no one has gone to the hospital to see the child struggling for life?” His remarks highlighted his anger over what he perceived as misplaced priorities in the industry, especially after such a tragic incident.

The stampede occurred during a promotional event at the Sandhya Theater, where a large crowd gathered to see Allu Arjun. The situation quickly spiraled out of control, leading to the deaths and injuries of several people. The CM praised the police for their actions during the incident but criticized the film industry's response.

Reddy also addressed the criticism he faced, emphasizing that he was unfairly targeted over the incident. He made it clear that while the government would continue supporting the film industry, there would be no more special premieres or benefit shows as long as he was the Chief Minister.

In his speech, Reddy expressed his frustration with the behavior of Telugu cinema celebrities and vowed to ensure that such incidents did not get overshadowed by celebrity culture. The CM’s anger reflects his concern over the lack of empathy shown towards the victims and their families during this tragic event.