CM Revanth Reddy's Full Speech in Telangana Assembly: Farmers Suicide, Allu Arjun Arrest, Sandhya Theatre Stampede

The Telangana State Government considers ‘Rythu Bharosa’ to be an ambitious scheme aimed at supporting farmers. The government is currently seeking suggestions from the main opposition party to finalize the modalities for Rythu Bharosa and move forward with its implementation. The main objective of the scheme is to assist the farming community, and the government is committed to ensuring its success by extending all possible support to farmers, who are regarded as the backbone of the state’s economy. The government views land as sacred, considering it the mother of those who rely on it for their livelihood.

Concerns Over Rythu Bandhu and Investment Assistance

The purpose of Rythu Bandhu is to provide investment assistance to farmers. However, questions arise regarding the eligibility for such investment assistance. The previous government spent a staggering Rs. 72,817 crore on Rythu Bandhu over 10 years, with benefits extending to uncultivated lands, layouts, and national highways. Nearly Rs. 22,000 crore was allocated to undeserving recipients, raising concerns about the scheme’s efficiency. The question arises: should the benefits continue to be extended to lands that are not being farmed, including mountains, stones, and roads?

There are instances where Rythu Bandhu was given to inappropriate areas, such as the Rajiv Road in the Gajwel constituency, the Srisailam roads in Amangal, and even crusher units and mining lands. Some individuals, including followers of the previous regime, also obtained Rythu Bandhu benefits through fake title deeds. This misuse of funds raises serious doubts about the scheme's implementation.

Misuse of Rythu Bandhu: A Closer Look

It is reported that 70 to 80 percent of the land within a 50 km radius of Hyderabad is not being farmed. Yet, in the past, nearly 3 crore acres of land around Hyderabad were given Rythu Bandhu benefits. This misuse of funds has led to the siphoning off of thousands of crores, further aggravating the concerns about the effectiveness of the scheme.

The current government, however, is focused on providing real support to the farming community. It expects suggestions from the opposition, which has previously argued that Rythu Bharosa should be extended to all individuals, irrespective of their status. The government disagrees with this view, as it believes that farmers are the true role models and their welfare should be the priority.

Opposition's Role and the Responsibility of the Government

The government is also keen to hear from the opposition leader, who is expected to provide valuable suggestions on farmer welfare. The opposition has been vocal about their desire for Rythu Bharosa to be extended to everyone, but the government’s stance is that if the opposition’s suggestions are reasonable, they are open to discussion. The government’s goal is to ensure that the fruits of its schemes reach the poorest members of society, not those who misuse or exploit them.

Farmer Suicides: A Tragic Reality

In 2019, questions were raised in Parliament regarding the tragic issue of farmer suicides. Data from 2014 to 2016 shows that Andhra Pradesh witnessed 160 suicides in 2014, 516 in 2015, and 239 in 2016. Maharashtra, with its large population, recorded the highest number of suicides. Telangana, under the BRS rule, registered 898 suicides in 2014, 1358 in 2015, and 632 in 2016, making it the second highest in the country during that period. This grim reality highlights the failure of the government to address farmer distress effectively.

The BRS leadership, instead of showing humility, should have apologized to the farmers. Their failure to do so is shameful, particularly when they continue to boast about their achievements. The opposition, which demands answers about the current government's performance in just one year, must reflect on its own failures during its ten years in power.

Loan Waiver Controversies: A Historical Overview

The previous government spent Rs. 16,143 crore on loan waivers for farmers over five years. After coming to power, the BRS government waived Rs. 11,909 crore, but only Rs. 3,384 crore of this amount went towards actual loan repayment, with the rest spent on interest. In contrast, the Congress government waived loans of Rs. 20,616 crore for 25,35,963 farmers in just 27 days, an unprecedented move in the country. The government does not consider this as a mark of greatness, but rather as its responsibility towards the farmers.

The government has considered loans between December 11, 2018, and December 9, 2023, excluding those that were defaulted or paid in arrears. The previous government claimed it did not have the necessary funds to provide support to farmers. The current government, however, views these statements as lacking accountability.

The Opposition's Accountability and Congress's Role

The Congress party has a long history of standing by its commitments, even when faced with adversity. The previous BRS leadership, despite initially seeking support from Sonia Gandhi, has failed to show gratitude. Congress’s role in the creation of Telangana remains unmatched, and it is ungrateful for BRS leaders to overlook this history. The opposition must focus on its past shortcomings rather than criticizing the current government without taking responsibility for its own failures.

Also read: Revanth Reddy Fires at Allu Arjun in Telangana Assembly: Sandhya Theatre Stampede Tragedy