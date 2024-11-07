Tata Power to supply wind, solar energy to run Noida airport

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Tata Power announced on Thursday that it has signed an agreement with Noida International Airport (NIA) which will entail a total investment of Rs 550 crore in solar and wind power supply, as well as the development of essential dry utilities and smart energy infrastructure at the airport.

Under this arrangement, Tata Power Trading Company Ltd. will supply 10.8 MW of wind power to NIA, with secured assets from Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. (TPREL). In addition, TPREL will develop, operate, and maintain a 13 MW onsite solar power capacity to meet the airport’s overall energy needs.

Further bolstering the airport's operational resilience, Tata Power has undertaken the development of critical dry utilities, including essential electrical infrastructure, and will provide operation and maintenance (O&M) services for this infrastructure over a 25-year period to meet the airport's smart energy requirements. The agreement for the same has already been signed between Tata Power and NIA, the Tata statement said.

Tata Power Trading Company Ltd. (TPTCL) will be at the forefront of this partnership, managing the complete renewable energy portfolio interface, and ensuring NIA’s clean energy needs are met through a comprehensive Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

"Tata Power is proud to partner with the Noida International Airport, to pioneer renewable energy integration. As the nation enhances its aviation infrastructure, we are leading the charge by providing innovative clean energy solutions. This collaboration will support development of Net Zero Airports, catering to millions of Indians, accelerating the country's path towards a greener future," said Praveer Sinha, CEO& MD, Tata Power.

Christoph Schnellmann, Noida International Airport CEO said, "Partnering with Tata Power represents a major step forward in our sustainability journey. By sourcing more than half of our energy needs from renewable sources, we are taking decisive action towards a more sustainable future. This agreement reflects our long-term vision for Noida International Airport to become a leader in environmentally conscious airport operations.

TPTCL is expected to be leading the joint effort - managing the complete renewable energy portfolio interface as well as ensuring NIA’s clean energy needs are met through a comprehensive Power Purchase Agreement.

This partnership highlights Tata Power's commitment to delivering sustainable and large-scale energy solutions.

The partnership also demonstrates the potential for replicating a green model across India’s rapidly expanding airport infrastructure spanning the construction of 200+ new airports in the next two decades, the Tata Power statement added.

