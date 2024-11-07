Kerala: Election officials confiscate food kits with pictures of Rahul & Priyanka

Wayanad, Nov 7 (IANS) The flying squad attached to the Election Commission on Thursday seized food kits with pictures of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress-led UDF nominee Priyanka Gandhi.

An official said that the food kits were seized in the Tholpatty area near the residence of the local Congress leader Sasikumar Tholpatty.

A local CPI-M youth wing leader that Congress is distributing these kits to please the voters around Tholpatty areas. However, Congress denied these charges. “Our party does not resort to such tactics to win the election,” said Congress leaders manning the election campaign of Priyanka Gandhi.

Priyanka, who arrived in Kerala on Sunday, has been travelling to every nook and corner of the Wayanad where she is addressing more than five meetings every day. Women have come out in huge numbers to listen to the Congress nominee in these rallies.

The election campaign will end on November 11 while voting will take place on November 13.

Rahul Gandhi won the 2019 general elections with a margin of 4.60 lakh from Wayanad which came down to 3.64 lakh in the 2024 general elections. However, he decided to vacate the Wayanad seat for Raebarali and Congress pitched in Priyanka Gandhi for the Wayanad bypolls.

She is pitted against CPI veteran Sathyan Mokeri and Navya Haridas of the BJP.

Wayanad constituency is spread across seven Assembly constituencies in three districts – Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode.

Of the seven, four are held by the Congress-led UDF, two by the CPI-M and one was won by the Left-backed independent legislator P.V. Anvar who has now split up with the ruling Left and floated his own party.

