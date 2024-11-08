November 8: Gold Prices and Silver Prices Soar, Check City-Wise Prices

Gold Prices Back in Action

Gold prices are fluctuating rapidly, with the rate per gram today (Nov 8) increasing by Rs. 900 compared to previous days. Let's take a look at the price variations and different rate ranges of gold across the country, including the Telugu states.

The gold rates in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and other regions of the Telugu states have seen an increase of Rs. 850, reaching Rs. 72,850 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold. The price of 24-carat gold has risen by Rs. 910, now quoted at Rs. 79,470. Similar trends are observed in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai, where gold prices have experienced significant hikes.

In the capital city, Delhi, there has also been a sharp increase, with a rise of Rs. 850 for 22-carat gold and Rs. 910 for 24-carat gold. The rates are now Rs. 73,000 and Rs. 79,620, respectively.

Silver Price Today

Silver prices have strengthened considerably this Friday, reaching a high of Rs. 1,000 per kg compared to previous days. The current silver rate in Hyderabad is Rs. 1,03,000 per kg.

Disclaimer:

The quoted prices in this article are estimates and are provided purely for reference purposes. Additional taxes and cess may apply to the gold rate. Please visit your nearest gold shop for the exact rates.