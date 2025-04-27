Stock Market Holiday on May 1 for Maharashtra Day and Labour Day

The Indian stock markets will remain closed on Thursday, May 1, 2025, due to Maharashtra Day and May Day (International Workers' Day), both observed as public holidays. As a result, there will be no trading activity on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) across all segments including equity, derivatives, and currency markets.

Maharashtra Day marks the formation of the state of Maharashtra in 1960, and May Day is celebrated globally to honour workers and their contributions. Since both the BSE and NSE are headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, the market remains closed.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also observe the holiday but only during the morning session (9:00 AM to 5:00 PM). Trading will resume in the evening session (5:00 PM to 11:55 PM) as usual.

This marks one of the 14 scheduled stock market holidays in 2025. With May 1 around the corner, seven more non-trading days remain for the rest of the year:

May 1 – Maharashtra Day / May Day

August 15 – Independence Day

August 27 – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti

October 21 – Diwali (Laxmi Pujan – Muhurat trading expected)

October 22 – Diwali Balipratipada

November 5 – Gurpurab

December 25 – Christmas