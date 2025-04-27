UDAN’s eight years: Scheme gives wings to common citizens, their dreams turning into reality

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) As ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik’ (UDAN) program completes eight groundbreaking years on Sunday, it comes as a testament of inclusive growth because the affordable air travel is not limited to metros but has expanded to Tier – II and Tier – III cities.

Today, it doesn’t remain a preserve of the select few but many people, who earlier couldn’t afford flying, are now taking to air travel under the UDAN program.

Mukesh Kumar, a farmer from Aligarh, fulfilled his biggest dream recently – of taking his parents on a flight for the first time, under the UDAN scheme. He took them to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla’s darshan via flight and earned accolades from the villagers for arranging a special religious pilgrimage for his parents.

The heartwarming story of Mukesh Kumar has been shared by ‘Modi Story’, a popular social media handle on X, where he is narrating the story of his dream turning into reality, courtesy Modi government’s UDAN scheme.

Mukesh purchased the air tickets at a base fare of Rs 99/- and flew his parents from Aligarh to Lucknow and then to the sacred Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Notably, it was on April 27 that the UDAN took its first flight in 2017 and saw it flying between Shimla to Delhi.

Mukesh, an Aligarh resident, while sharing his story, said that he always dreamt of taking his parents on an aircraft journey while working in the fields. He also made enquiries at the Airport for the same, but lost hope after getting to know about the exorbitant prices.

“It was after I got to know that UDAN scheme facilitates memorable air journey for common citizens like us, that I availed the benefits of this scheme and took my parents on a flight journey. I am very thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

The moving story of Mukesh and his parents, as shared by the ‘Modi Story’ handle, shows how the dreams of commoners are turning into reality.

“It is the realisation of PM Modi’s vision – where even those wearing Hawai chappals would fly in hawaai jahaz,” it said.

The UDAN initiative, launched in 2016, was designed to democratise aviation, thereby making air travel accessible to the general populace, which was previously considered a luxury.

Over the years, the government’s flagship initiative has transformed the country’s regional connectivity landscape. By bridging the skies between Bharat and India, it has made the dream of affordable air travel a reality for millions and brought remote regions onto the national aviation map.

