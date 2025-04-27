Govt cautions citizens against using public Wi-Fi for transactions

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The government has issued a strong warning to citizens, advising them to avoid using public Wi-Fi networks for financial transactions and other sensitive activities.

Free Wi-Fi at places like airports, coffee shops, and public spaces may seem convenient, but it can be very risky for your private and financial information.

Many of these public Wi-Fi networks are not properly secured, making them easy targets for hackers and scammers.

To strengthen digital safety awareness, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a fresh reminder under its ‘Jaagrookta Diwas’ initiative.

The advisory warns citizens against performing sensitive activities, like banking or online shopping, over public Wi-Fi networks.

CERT-In explained that cybercriminals can easily intercept unprotected connections on public Wi-Fi, putting users at risk of data theft, financial loss, and even identity fraud.

The government has urged people to avoid making transactions or entering personal information when connected to such networks.

As part of its awareness drive, CERT-In has also shared a few important safety practices. Citizens are advised not to click on links or attachments from unknown sources, use long and strong passwords for all online accounts, and regularly back up important files to external drives.

These habits can help build strong protection around personal information. The advisory further stressed that even simple activities like checking emails or logging into social media accounts on public Wi-Fi can be risky if proper precautions are not taken.

Using a secure Virtual Private Network (VPN) and avoiding the use of autofill options on web browsers are also recommended for extra safety.

CERT-In is the national agency responsible for incident response and cybersecurity in India. It operates under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

CERT-In acts as the national nodal agency for responding to cybersecurity incidents, as mandated by the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Its role includes collecting, analysing, and sharing information about cyber incidents, providing emergency measures, and coordinating response activities across sectors.

