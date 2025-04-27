NEET-UG 2025: NTA Introduces Platform to Report Suspicious Activities — Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced a new platform for students to report any suspicious or fraudulent activities related to the NEET-UG exam. This step comes in response to concerns over irregularities and allegations of a paper leak in last year's examination. The move aims to protect students from malpractice and fraudulent groups attempting to mislead them.

The NTA’s Director General, Pradeep Singh Kharola, explained that candidates can use the platform to report three key issues: unauthorized websites or social media accounts claiming to own the NEET exam papers, individuals who falsely claim to have access to the exam material, and impersonators who pretend to represent NTA or the government. Kharola emphasized that the reporting process is simple, and students can submit their observations along with any proof they have.

This initiative aligns with the newly introduced Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, designed to eliminate dishonest practices in public exams. The NEET-UG exam, scheduled for May 4, is expected to see over 23 lakh students participate across 566 cities.

To assist students, the NTA released the Advance City Intimation Slip on April 23, allowing candidates to check their allocated exam cities. The official admit cards, which will include details such as the exam center and roll number, are expected to be available on or before May 1. Students can download their admit cards from the official NEET website (neet.nta.nic.in) using the required credentials.

This new platform ensures that students have a way to report any unfair practices and can feel confident in the integrity of their exam process.